Novavax Receives Approval From Health Canada for Covid-19 Vaccine

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Novavax Receives Approval From Health Canada for Covid-19 Vaccine

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently revealed that its Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine for active immunization to prevent coronavirus has been authorized for use in Canada.

However, following the news, shares of the company declined almost 3.6% on Thursday. The stock pared its losses slightly to close at $83.53 in the extended trading session.

Details of the Approval

The Nuvaxovid COVID-19, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is a protein-based vaccine created by using Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle technology to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

The vaccine received approval after two critical Phase 3 clinical trials, involving 30,000 participants aged 18 years and older in the U.S. and Mexico and 15,000 adult participants in the U.K. Common side effects observed among the participants were headache, nausea or vomiting, myalgia, arthralgia, injection site tenderness/pain, fatigue, and malaise.

In January 2021, Novavax and the Government of Canada signed an advance purchase agreement for 52 million doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, with the option for up to an additional 24 million doses.

Management Commentary

The CEO of Novavax, Stanley C. Erck, said, “We are proud that Canada is part of the growing list of regions to authorize Nuvaxovid and that Canadians will have a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option. We thank the Canadian government and the National Research Council of Canada for their ongoing partnership and commitment to helping combat the evolving pandemic.”

Stock Rating

Recently, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $282 to $174, which implies upside potential of 108.5% from current levels.

According to the analyst, waning concerns about booster shots for Covid-19 and the high rate of vaccinations remain headwinds for the company.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Novavax stock prediction of $232 implies upside potential of 178% from current levels. Shares have declined 68.6% over the past year.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on NVAX, as 1% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to NVAX stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Fiverr Pops 10.8% on Strong Q4 Performance
Wix Drops 23% on Q4 Revenue Miss and Weak Guidance
Uber Exploring Crypto Payments for Rides – Report