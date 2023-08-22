tiprankstipranks
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Surges Following Success Against Eris, Omicron
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Surges Following Success Against Eris, Omicron

Novavax climbs as its COVID-19 vaccine proves effective, though competition isn’t far behind.

Biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) surged over 13% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading after it offered up a great piece of news for those still concerned about COVID-19; its vaccine not only proved effective against the Omicron variant, but it’s also doing well against the latest scourge: Eris.

Eris, and the surge in cases that’s come along with it, already has several organizations pivoting back toward demanding facemasks, a point of dubious success in previous versions. But Novavax’s success is anything but dubious, according to reports; the updated Novavax vaccine neutralized immune responses in both EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6 variants of Omicron. The protein-based shot managed to create antibodies in both animals and non-human primates.

Novavax won’t have a significant advantage in the market for long, reports note; both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are poised to bring out new versions in the next few weeks, as long as the Food and Drug Administration is willing to approve them. In fact, Moderna has a bit of an edge in the field. It’s the only one that has data on humans so far. The good news, however, is that even with the new version of COVID-19 out in the field, its hospitalization rate has been comparatively low, below even the summer peak of 2022, which was a strain on hospitals, though not as bad a strain as previously seen in 2020.

Meanwhile, Novavax itself enjoys a certain level of analyst support. With three Buy ratings and one Sell, Novavax is an oddly-polarized Moderate Buy. Meanwhile, Novavax stock also enjoys a huge 169.69% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $25 per share.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
