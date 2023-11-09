tiprankstipranks
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Gains on Q3 Beat
Market News

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Gains on Q3 Beat

Story Highlights

Novavax has delivered a better-than-expected third-quarter performance while maintaining a focus on improving its cost structure.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trending marginally higher today after the vaccine maker announced a better-than-anticipated third-quarter performance. Despite a 74.5% year-over-year decline, revenue of $187 million fared better than estimates by nearly $16 million. Importantly, EPS of -$1.26 came in narrower than expectations by $0.54.

The company notched $165 million in grant revenue associated with U.S. market preparedness and progress on clinical projects and $12 million in Matrix-M sales to a collaboration partner.

Novavax’s management emphasized the company’s focus on optimizing costs. Its cost of sales declined to $99 million from $435 million a year ago, and research and development expenses dropped to $106 million from $304 million in the year-ago period. Thus, the company had a cash pile of $666 million at the end of the quarter and is looking to initiate an additional cost reduction program with an aim to lower its expenses by more than $300 million in 2024.

Despite these lowered expenses, Novavax continues to drive its product pipeline. The company expects to begin a Phase 3 trial for its COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccine in 2024, with an anticipated launch in 2026. Additionally, it has delivered an updated COVID-19 vaccine for the upcoming 2023 Fall vaccination season and expects a demand of between 30 to 50 million doses for the 2023-24 season.

Looking ahead to Fiscal 2023, Novavax expects total revenue to be in the range of $900 million to $1,100 million, compared to the prior outlook of between $1,300 million and $1,500 million. For the first quarter of Fiscal year 2024, revenue is pegged at $300 million.

What Is the Forecast for NVAX Stock?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Novavax. The average NVAX price target of $18.33 points to a mega 169.6% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Novavax Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
Press ReleasesNovavax Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
1h ago
NVAX
Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 09, 2023
2h ago
U
LI
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
6d ago
CD
CGC
