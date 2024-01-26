Novagold Resources Inc Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) has disclosed a new risk, in the Innovation / R&D category.

Novagold Resources Inc. faces a critical business risk concerning the Donlin Gold project, as it contemplates conducting a standalone feasibility study without the co-owner’s involvement. This decision would not only monopolize significant management resources but also necessitate substantial additional capital. The company must consider the feasibility study’s two-year timeline and the consequent distraction from other business areas. Furthermore, the task of securing necessary funding through equity or debt, without the assurance of favorable terms, underscores the financial gamble involved in this endeavor.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on NG stock based on 1 Hold.

