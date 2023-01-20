Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Slides on Dismal Q4 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Slides on Dismal Q4 Results

Story Highlights

Northern Trust stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the company’s fourth-quarter results lagging estimates.

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) declined about 9% on Thursday after the company reported dismal fourth-quarter results. The quarterly performance was impacted by lower client assets (down 22% year-over-year) and a one-time charge of $266 million related to the “repositioning” of the company’s securities portfolio.

The bank reported earnings per share of $0.71, which compared unfavorably with $1.91 in the prior-year quarter. Also, the reported figure was much below Wall Street’s earnings estimate of $1.81.

Further, revenue declined about 8% to $1.53 billion and lagged analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The fall can be attributed to a 6% decline in Trust, Investment, and Other Servicing fees. This was partially offset by a 48% rise in net interest income (NII).

In Q4 2022, Northern Trust increased provisions by $5 million to $200.9 million. The upside was due to expectations of a weak macroeconomic environment in the near term.

Is Northern Trust a Good Stock?

The company has consistently paid dividends for the past 23 years, which reflects well on its financial position. Meanwhile, volatile markets are likely to keep revenues under pressure.

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on NTRS stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $98.11 implies 8.5% upside potential. Shares have plunged 22.4% over the past year.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust price target raised to $95 from $92 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyNorthern Trust price target raised to $95 from $92 at Deutsche Bank
9d ago
NTRS
Deutsche ups BNY Mellon targets, initiates ‘Buy Catalyst Call’
BK
NTRS
Northern Trust downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
NTRS
More NTRS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust price target raised to $95 from $92 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyNorthern Trust price target raised to $95 from $92 at Deutsche Bank
9d ago
NTRS
Deutsche ups BNY Mellon targets, initiates ‘Buy Catalyst Call’
The FlyDeutsche ups BNY Mellon targets, initiates ‘Buy Catalyst Call’
9d ago
BK
NTRS
Northern Trust downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyNorthern Trust downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
16d ago
NTRS
More NTRS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >