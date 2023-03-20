NIU Drops on Sagging Scooter Sales

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

NIU Drops on Sagging Scooter Sales

Shares of electric scooter maker Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are tanking in the pre-market session today after the company announced fourth-quarter numbers.

Revenue dropped 37.9% year-over-year to RMB 612.3 million. While the company had posted a net income of RMB 60.2 million in the year-ago period, for Q4 2022 it posted an adjusted net loss of RMB 26.2 million.

During the quarter, e-scooter sales dropped 41.9% year-over-year to 138,279. Further, e-scooter sales in China too witnessed a 42.5% decline. While consumer sentiment remains weak, the company expects a return to growth in 2023.

Looking ahead, for 2023, the company expects sales volume to hover between 1 million and 1.2 million units. This implies growth in the range of 20% to 45%.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $5.90 on NIU, implying a hefty 48.2% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a 28% slide in NIU shares so far this year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NIU

Niu Technologies Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesNiu Technologies Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
4h ago
NIU
Niu Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 20, 2023
NIU
Niu Technologies downgraded to Neutral at BofA on premium segment concerns
NIU
More NIU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NIU

Niu Technologies Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesNiu Technologies Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
4h ago
NIU
Niu Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 20, 2023
Press ReleasesNiu Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 20, 2023
25d ago
NIU
Niu Technologies downgraded to Neutral at BofA on premium segment concerns
The FlyNiu Technologies downgraded to Neutral at BofA on premium segment concerns
1M ago
NIU
More NIU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >