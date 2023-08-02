Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Crosses 200 Orders for Class 8 Electric Trucks

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are in focus today after the zero emissions transportation and energy solutions provider noted that orders for the class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell EVs have crossed the 200 mark.

The 202 orders for the heavy-duty trucks come from 18 end customers and deliveries are expected to commence later this year. The truck boasts a ~500-mile range with a fueling time of about 20 minutes.

Separately, the company has bagged another grant worth $16.3 million for its seven open-network hydrogen refueling stations. This takes the company’s total grant wins to $58.2 million in the past 30 days.

Further, Nikola is also slated to announce second-quarter numbers on August 4 and is largely anticipated to post a net loss per share of $0.22 on revenue of ~$15 million for the quarter. In the year-ago period, it had incurred a net loss per share of $0.25, surpassing estimates by $0.02.

Overall, the Street has a $4 consensus price target on Nikola alongside a Hold consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 113% over the past month alone.

