Nike Stock (NYSE:NKE) Falls: Markdowns Take Sheen Off Q4 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Nike Stock (NYSE:NKE) Falls: Markdowns Take Sheen Off Q4 Earnings

Story Highlights

Higher markdowns amid a promotional environment impacted Nike’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike (NYSE:NKE) generated better-than-anticipated revenue for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023. However, the company’s earnings and outlook failed to impress investors, with NKE shares down about 3% in Friday’s pre-market trading. Higher costs and markdowns to clear inventory in a challenging macro backdrop impacted the company’s profitability.

Nike’s Q4 Earnings Hit by Markdowns

Nike’s Q4 FY23 EPS declined 27% year-over-year to $0.66, as the 5% rise in revenue was more than offset by lower margins. The company’s gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 43.6%. Higher markdowns, increased input costs amid an inflationary backdrop, a rise in freight and logistics costs, and currency headwinds weighed on the company’s gross margin.

Macro pressures continue to impact consumer spending. Amid high inflation, consumers are spending on essentials while moderating their discretionary expenditure. Like several other retailers, Nike also struggled with elevated inventory levels in recent quarters. At the end of Q4 FY23, Nike’s inventory stood at $8.5 billion, flat year-over-year.

Margin Outlook

While Nike expects its Q1 FY24 gross margin to decline 50 to 75 basis points, the company projects its full-year gross margin to improve. The company expects FY24 gross margin to expand by 140 to 160 basis points, driven by recovery from “transitory headwinds,” including more favorable ocean freight rates starting in the fiscal second quarter and a modest improvement in markdowns.

Management cautioned that it continues to operate in a promotional environment and will continue to “read and react.” Increased labor and fulfillment expenses are expected to keep product costs higher in FY24. To offset cost pressures, the company intends to increase its prices in FY24 by low single digits.

The company also expects its margins to benefit from the continued shift to a more direct business. Nike has been reducing its exposure to wholesale channels and focusing on its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel. In Q4 FY23, Nike Direct revenue increased 15% while Wholesale revenue declined 2%.  

While the company continues to believe in its direct-to-consumer strategy, it is selectively re-establishing some wholesale relationships. This month, Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)-owned DSW announced that they would restart selling a range of Nike merchandise in October. During the Q4 earnings call, CEO John Donahoe said that the company is “selectively opening new doors.” He acknowledged that multi-brand wholesale partners play a very important role in reaching customers.

Is Nike a Sell or Buy?

Following the Q4 print in Thursday’s after-hours, Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $145. The analyst said that his constructive view on NKE remains intact following the results.

The analyst noted that Nike’s near-term growth and margins seem more challenged than his expectations due to wholesale shipment timing, liquidation sales, temporary cost pressures, and selling, general and administrative investments. That said, McShane believes that Q4 FY23 performance reinforced the several “key proofpoints” of his bullish thesis, including robust DTC momentum, and sequential improvement in inventory.

The analyst thinks that Nike’s ongoing sales momentum and innovation-driven market share gains are key indicators of the company’s ability to navigate challenging macro backdrops.

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on Nike, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $132.21 implies nearly 17% upside.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DBI

Designer Brands Inc. Increases Price Range and Satisfies the Financing Contingency for Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $100 Million of its Class A Common Shares
Press ReleasesDesigner Brands Inc. Increases Price Range and Satisfies the Financing Contingency for Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $100 Million of its Class A Common Shares
7d ago
DBI
Designer Brands amending previously announced $100M ‘Dutch auction’ tender offer
DBI
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
XP
ACB
More DBI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DBI

Designer Brands Inc. Increases Price Range and Satisfies the Financing Contingency for Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $100 Million of its Class A Common Shares
Press ReleasesDesigner Brands Inc. Increases Price Range and Satisfies the Financing Contingency for Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $100 Million of its Class A Common Shares
7d ago
DBI
Designer Brands amending previously announced $100M ‘Dutch auction’ tender offer
The FlyDesigner Brands amending previously announced $100M ‘Dutch auction’ tender offer
7d ago
DBI
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
7d ago
XP
ACB
More DBI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >