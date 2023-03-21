NFLX Slips as Benchmark Reiterates Sell Rating

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are trading lower today, which may be attributed to analyst comments. Indeed, Matthew Harrigan of Benchmark reiterated his Sell rating while assigning a price target of $250 per share.

Harrigan believes that Netflix will see accretive results from advertising and password-sharing crackdowns in the long run. However, it won’t be enough to fully offset subscription revenue pressures.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $356.20 on NFLX stock, implying 17.38% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

