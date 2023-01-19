NFLX Readies a New Revenue Strategy

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

NFLX Readies a New Revenue Strategy

With streaming giant Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings numbers now out, Netflix is now looking to improve its outlook. A major shakeup hit the company’s uppermost levels, and the company’s plan may do more than that to come. Netflix shot up substantially in after-hours trading thanks to its earnings numbers and a solid future plan.

Netflix’s co-founder, Reed Hastings, announced that he would step down as Netflix’s co-CEO and instead become executive chairman. However, those investors hoping they could stop paying two CEOs were disappointed as Hastings named a new successor in Greg Peters. Peters was behind the rollout of the ad-supported tier and was also the chief operating officer. The company’s earnings numbers were quite mixed, with subscriber numbers wildly ahead of expected figures but net profit coming out much lower than last year.

The upside to that is that Netflix is now past the part where it will spend the most money. Now, it can focus on getting cash flow coming back into its operations. The new ad-supported tier and a strong crackdown on account sharing are the two strongest points in that plan. Even though Netflix admits such a plan could cause some short-term trouble, Netflix warned shareholders about “a very different quarterly paid net adds pattern” in the year to come.

Overall, analyst consensus currently calls Netflix stock a Moderate Buy. Further, with an average price target of $329.14 per share, Netflix stock also enjoys 4.23% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NFLX

NFLX Races Ahead After-Hours Following Earnings
Market NewsNFLX Races Ahead After-Hours Following Earnings
6m ago
NFLX
Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
NFLX
Nielsen expands relationship with Netflix
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

NFLX Races Ahead After-Hours Following Earnings
Market NewsNFLX Races Ahead After-Hours Following Earnings
6m ago
NFLX
Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesNetflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
1h ago
NFLX
Nielsen expands relationship with Netflix
The FlyNielsen expands relationship with Netflix
1d ago
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >