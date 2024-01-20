Newcourt Acquisition Shareholders Approve Psyence Group Merger

Newcourt Acquisition Corporation Class A (NCAC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

On January 18, 2024, Newcourt Acquisition Corp held an extraordinary general meeting where shareholders representing approximately 93% of the voting power approved several proposals related to a business combination with Psyence Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Key approvals included the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement, the merger, changes to organizational documents, governance provisions, an equity incentive plan, and the election of five directors. Additionally, shareholders had the option to redeem shares, with a total of 929,727 Ordinary Shares being redeemed at approximately $11.51 per share.

