Tech Giants, Like Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Google, Face New Tax

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tech Giants, Like Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Google, Face New Tax
Market News

Tech Giants, Like Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Google, Face New Tax

Story Highlights

New Zealand could impose a digital services tax on tech giants like Meta Platforms and Google.

New Zealand is gearing up to enact groundbreaking legislation aimed at imposing a digital services tax on major multinational companies like Meta Platforms (META) and Google (GOOGL), according to a Bloomberg report. While the proposed tax is unlikely to be implemented until 2025, the move underscores the country’s determination to ensure tech giants contribute their fair share.

The country’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson revealed that the proposed tax would target multinational firms earning over €750 million ($810 million) globally from digital services and over NZ$3.5 million ($2 million) annually from services offered to New Zealand users. The tax would be applied at a rate of 3% on gross taxable digital services revenue in New Zealand and is similar to a tax in countries like the UK and France. Robertson anticipates that it will generate approximately NZ$222 million over a span of four years.

New Zealand is applying this tax as the country believes that tech behemoths like Google and Facebook don’t pay enough tax as they exploit the complexities of international regulations. As Robertson pointed out, “With more and more overseas businesses embracing digital business models, our ability to tax them is restricted and the burden falls to smaller groups of taxpayers.”

The concerns over digital tax aside, for investors interested in getting exposure to the tech sector, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) offers a good option. QQQ ETF has soared by more than 35% year-to-date.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOG

IETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
Stock Analysis & IdeasIETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
3d ago
BA
AMD
While Investors Look Elsewhere, IBM Stock is Quietly Rallying
IBM
GOOG
‘Load Up,’ Says Wedbush About Alphabet Stock
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

IETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
Stock Analysis & IdeasIETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
3d ago
BA
AMD
While Investors Look Elsewhere, IBM Stock is Quietly Rallying
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhile Investors Look Elsewhere, IBM Stock is Quietly Rallying
4d ago
IBM
GOOG
‘Load Up,’ Says Wedbush About Alphabet Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Load Up,’ Says Wedbush About Alphabet Stock
5d ago
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >