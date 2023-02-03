New Problems Mount for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

New Problems Mount for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Story Highlights

3M is struggling due to weakening sales. A key investor is raising concern over the company’s performance.

3M (NYSE:MMM) is already grappling with weakening sales and litigations. Adding to its problems, one of its top investors, Bert Flossbach, the co-founder and senior portfolio manager of the German mutual-fund firm Flossbach von Storch AG, has criticized 3M’s CEO Mike Roman’s leadership, a Wall Street Journal report highlighted.

Per the report, Flossbach highlighted that 3M’s sales and profitability have been disappointing since Roman took over as CEO in 2018. He further pointed out that 3M delivered a total shareholder return of negative 32% during the same time, which compares unfavorably with the S&P 500’s gain of 62%. 

The graph below shows the performance of 3M stock relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), a proxy for the S&P 500 Index (SPX), in the last five years. The graph shows that 3M has significantly underperformed the broader market during that time. 

The continued decline in disposable respirator demand, the exit from Russia, and lower consumer discretionary spending will likely weigh on its financial performance in 2023. 

3M expects its top line to decline by 2-6% in 2023. Moreover, lower sales and the negative impact of inflation are likely to hurt its earnings. The company projects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $8.50 to $9.00, compared to $9.88 in 2022. 

What is 3M’s Price Target?

Due to the ongoing challenges, analysts expect 3M stock to underperform in the short term. Six analysts have maintained a Hold rating on 3M stock. Meanwhile, four recommend a Sell. Overall, MMM stock sports a Moderate Sell consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ average price target of $115.20 implies 4.23% downside potential. 

3M also carries a negative indicator from hedge fund managers, who lowered their exposure to the stock. Meanwhile, it has an Underperform Smart Score of two on TipRanks. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M and Aearo plan to continue discussions with Combat Arms Earplugs
The Fly3M and Aearo plan to continue discussions with Combat Arms Earplugs
2d ago
MMM
Flossbach von Storch voices concerns about 3M leadership, WSJ reports
MMM
J&J bankruptcy ruling an ‘incremental negative’ for 3M, says BofA
JNJ
MMM
More MMM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M and Aearo plan to continue discussions with Combat Arms Earplugs
The Fly3M and Aearo plan to continue discussions with Combat Arms Earplugs
2d ago
MMM
Flossbach von Storch voices concerns about 3M leadership, WSJ reports
The FlyFlossbach von Storch voices concerns about 3M leadership, WSJ reports
3d ago
MMM
J&J bankruptcy ruling an ‘incremental negative’ for 3M, says BofA
The FlyJ&J bankruptcy ruling an ‘incremental negative’ for 3M, says BofA
4d ago
JNJ
MMM
More MMM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >