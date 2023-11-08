New Prime Benefits, AI Plans Don’t Help Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

It’s a downright surprise to see the ambitious plans coming out of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and to see investors so completely skeptical. In fact, despite these noteworthy new goals, investors still turned Amazon down fractionally in Wednesday afternoon’s trading session.

One of the biggest new plans from Amazon revolves around a new Prime membership benefit. The benefit in question is a discounted subscription for One Medical, a primary healthcare provider that Amazon picked up way back in July 2022 in a deal valued around $3.9 billion. With this, Prime members can get a One Medical membership for $9 per month, or $99 per year. The value on this one might be somewhat limited, though, as One Medical locations seem to be only in a handful of major cities, or places near them, like Cape Cod.

Amazon’s ambition rolled on from there, moving into a new large language model (LLM) known as Olympus. Olympus will have a total of two trillion parameters behind it, which will make it one of the biggest models around. By way of comparison, the GPT-4 model from OpenAI only has half that amount at one trillion. This isn’t the first time Amazon has trained a model; it previously handled the Titan. But a model at this scope is a whole new matter, and Amazon looks for Amazon Web Services to benefit from having its own in-house LLM to put to work.

Is Amazon a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMZN stock based on 41 Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AMZN price target of $176.13 per share implies 24.51% upside potential.

