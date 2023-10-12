New Firsts for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Can’t Save It from Losing Ground

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
New Firsts for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Can’t Save It from Losing Ground
Market News

New Firsts for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Can’t Save It from Losing Ground

Story Highlights

Boeing is currently working on the next generation of aviation fuel, which is up to the in-flight testing stage.

Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA) had a pretty big day, with a whole bundle of new technological firsts on its plate. Investors, however, were not impressed about the growing string of big new firsts at Boeing, and sent shares down nearly 2% in Thursday morning’s trading.

Boeing, backed up by NASA and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), is currently working on the next generation of aviation fuel, which is up to the in-flight testing stage. The testing will focus on several key components, including levels of non-carbon emissions, the contents of contrails, and any potential impact on climate. Boeing put together a special aircraft just for the testing, known as the ecoDemonstrator Explorer. It’s the second such craft Boeing assembled, and can fly with standard jet fuel and the new sustainable fuel in separate tanks.

That’s not all, either; Boeing recently started flying a brand new Apache AH-64E attack helicopter, complete with a string of new capabilities. Word from DefenseNews notes that the new Apache comes with a string of software updates for flight computers as well as some direct improvement to pilot controls and interface mechanisms. This is version 6.5 of the Apache AH-64E, reports note, and will ultimately boast Link 16 systems as well as better route and attack planning tools.

Is BA a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 11 Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average BA price target of $252.75 per share implies 31.26% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Boeing (NYSE:BA) Drops as Deutsche Bank Lowers Plane Deliveries Forecast
Market NewsBoeing (NYSE:BA) Drops as Deutsche Bank Lowers Plane Deliveries Forecast
1d ago
BA
Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Spirit Broaden Inspection of 737 Max Jets
Market NewsBoeing (NYSE:BA) and Spirit Broaden Inspection of 737 Max Jets
1d ago
BA
SPR
Boeing, Spirit widen scope of 737 MAX aft pressure inspections, Air Current says
The FlyBoeing, Spirit widen scope of 737 MAX aft pressure inspections, Air Current says
2d ago
BA
SPR
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >