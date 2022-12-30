New Delivery Record Sends LI Spiking

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

New Delivery Record Sends LI Spiking

Often, less is made of the major Chinese electric vehicle makers like Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) than their American counterparts. This can likely be traced back to comparisons of their delivery numbers. However, Li Auto made a big splash in Friday’s trading as it set a new record for deliveries in December.

Li Auto pulled off quite the win this month, delivering a little over 20,000 vehicles in the month. That’s not only a record for December, but it’s also a new all-time high. Li Auto just broke one record back in November when it delivered 15,034 vehicles. Now the company has a whole new record just a month after the last record broke. Interestingly, this comes after word that Nio (NASDAQ:NIO) cut its delivery forecasts substantially amid issues caused by China’s recently-restrained Zero Covid policies.

That’s big news, especially in a market where some are wondering if EVs can get any real traction at all, but Li Auto is pushing hard for respect in the market. Earlier today, the company held a media event at the 20th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. There, it offered further insight into company goals and progress. An entire event is forthcoming for the Li L7’s launch. Further such events will follow for other models. The company even had an L9, an L8 Max, and an L8 Pro on display to offer first-hand insight into its inner workings.

All told, it was good news for LI, and investors reacted accordingly. Analysts rang assent; currently, consensus calls LI a Strong Buy, and it’s nearly unanimous. With an average price target of $28.66, Li Auto shares enjoy an upside potential of 40.39%.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LI

Li Auto Inc. Holds Media Event at Auto Guangzhou 2022
Press ReleasesLi Auto Inc. Holds Media Event at Auto Guangzhou 2022
13h ago
LI
Li Auto call buyer realizes 39% same-day gains
LI
Li Auto put volume heavy and directionally bearish
LI
More LI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LI

Li Auto Inc. Holds Media Event at Auto Guangzhou 2022
Press ReleasesLi Auto Inc. Holds Media Event at Auto Guangzhou 2022
13h ago
LI
Li Auto call buyer realizes 39% same-day gains
The FlyLi Auto call buyer realizes 39% same-day gains
8d ago
LI
Li Auto put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyLi Auto put volume heavy and directionally bearish
11d ago
LI
More LI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >