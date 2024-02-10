New Corporate Activity and Growth Risk for Transdigm – What’s the Latest?

Transdigm (TDG) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Transdigm faces potential business risk following Kevin Stein’s establishment of a new Rule 10b5-1 trading arrangement for the sale of substantial company stock. This action, scheduled from March 12, 2024, to December 31, 2024, could be perceived as a lack of confidence by the CEO in the company’s future, potentially affecting investor sentiment and stock price. Additionally, the modification of Stein’s employment agreement, which notably increases his cash incentive target and extends his term, may raise concerns over executive compensation and its alignment with shareholder interests, particularly in light of the updated clawback policy.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TDG stock based on 13 Buys and 6 Holds.

