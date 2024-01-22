New Analyst Sentiment Gives Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) a Huge Boost

While there are plenty of game developers out there with stocks, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stands unique as one of the only games with a stock. Though Roblox itself is less a game and more a platform, it’s still pretty unique. And it’s up over 4.5% in Monday afternoon’s trading thanks to some positive new sentiment from analysts.

Word out of Roth MKM’s own Rohit Kulkarni and Eric Handler offered what would undoubtedly buoy the spirits of every Roblox investor out there. The duo hiked their performance estimates, noting that Roblox was in the midst of a “very attractive setup” for 2024, having successfully finished 2023 with some solid numbers. And with 2024 and beyond shaping up to be solid performers themselves, the duo notes, that should mean some big growth ahead. They even quantified their growth projections somewhat, looking for $1.08 billion in fourth-quarter bookings expectations alone.

A Little Mostly-Free Labor Doesn’t Hurt

One of the things that might prove a negative draw for Roblox is where a lot of its content comes from. In Canada, reports note, millions of kids are not only playing but also developing games for Roblox, for which they’re paid in “Robux,” the in-game currency that doesn’t have much value outside the game. Robux is currently selling on eBay for around $9 per thousand, though rates vary. With a wide variety of such games already in place and many more in the works, it’s enough to wonder how long before all these young independent developers start looking for a payday and cut into those earnings.

Should I Hold Roblox Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on RBLX stock based on 16 Buys, four Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 10.87% rally in its share price over the past year, the average RBLX price target of $44.50 per share implies 9.52% upside potential.

