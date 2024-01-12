New Analyst Recommendation Gives Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) a Boost

Chip stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) got a little extra life behind it today as a fresh analyst perspective caught investors’ attention. It wasn’t much of a boost—Qualcomm shares are up fractionally in the last of Friday morning’s trading—but even a fractional boost is a boost nonetheless.

The boost in question came from Citi Research, who hiked its rating from Neutral to Buy, and also hiked its price target from $110 to $160. The move came after Citi got a look at the overall technology supply chain from its visit to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event in Las Vegas this week. Viewing the various products, it became clear that the market for wireless technology is poised to improve. That in turn should light a fire under Qualcomm, as the wireless market should moderate with the second half of 2024.

An AI Benefit

One thing that Citi didn’t point out that Qualcomm itself did was the rise of generative AI. That field—which has been discussed extensively over the last several months—should provide a boost to Qualcomm’s own operations as well. With generative AI coming to phones, desktops, and even cars, the idea that hardware will need to be refreshed in turn. That could give Qualcomm a chance to fill a lot more orders as the hardware changes to accommodate AI. And, with the smartphone correction now largely concluded, that weight should be off Qualcomm’s back as well, clearing a path toward future gains.

Is Qualcomm a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on QCOM stock based on 13 Buys, five Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 19.32% rally in its share price over the past year, the average QCOM price target of $143.18 per share implies 2.53% upside potential.

Disclosure