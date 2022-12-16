Netlist Surges After a Pre-Trial Hearing in Patent Fight

Netlist (NLST) stock surged by more than 24% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the solid-state drives and modular memory solutions company seemed to be gaining amid a Markman ruling in a patent fight against Samsung (SSU).

Markman ruling ” is a pre-trial hearing in a U.S. District Court during which a judge examines evidence from all parties on the appropriate meanings of relevant keywords used in a patent claim when patent infringement is alleged by a plaintiff. It is also known as a ‘Claim Construction Hearing’.”

Netlist has asserted claims from six patents related to computer memory against Samsung related to “improving the performance and memory capacity of memory subsystems.”

Shares of NLST have tanked by more than 70% in the past year.