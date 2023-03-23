Netflix Rallies to Lead Media Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Netflix Rallies to Lead Media Stocks

Lately, media stocks haven’t been doing all that great. However, there are signs of a comeback emerging as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) surged in Thursday’s trading, prompting a rush to pick up other media stocks. Netflix made a serious push toward 10% gains but gave some of those back. Nonetheless, it’s holding a still-respectable 7% gain as of this writing.

Netflix’s gains come as one major problem emerges for anything that’s supported by advertising. Specifically, a general decline in the ad market. The firm’s latest plan to augment its subscription services with ad-supported streams at discount prices could draw new participants to the service, but only if advertisers are willing to advertise. The latest gains suggest that it might be more likely to happen than some expected, even as the economy turns downhill.

In turn, other media properties also saw their fortunes uptick, if only briefly. Disney (NYSE:DIS) managed to hold on to some of its gains going into the afternoon session. Meanwhile, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA), and Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had slight gains earlier but eventually turned negative.

Though Netflix was the clear winner in trading gains today, it’s not the overall winner in terms of upside potential. Currently, that would be Disney, with an average price target of $128.24, implying 35.1% upside potential. Further, it’s the only stock in the set that analysts call a Strong Buy. On the other hand, lagging the pack is Paramount, which analysts consider a Hold with an average price target of $22.44, giving it just a 9.3% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DIS

ESPN braces for ‘painful’ layoffs in Disney rework, Front Office Sports says
The FlyESPN braces for ‘painful’ layoffs in Disney rework, Front Office Sports says
3d ago
DIS
Peltz says not out of Disney, but ‘not in as much as we were’
DIS
3 “Strong Buy” Value Stocks, According to Analysts
DIS
TJX
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

ESPN braces for ‘painful’ layoffs in Disney rework, Front Office Sports says
The FlyESPN braces for ‘painful’ layoffs in Disney rework, Front Office Sports says
3d ago
DIS
Peltz says not out of Disney, but ‘not in as much as we were’
The FlyPeltz says not out of Disney, but ‘not in as much as we were’
3d ago
DIS
3 “Strong Buy” Value Stocks, According to Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 “Strong Buy” Value Stocks, According to Analysts
6d ago
DIS
TJX
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >