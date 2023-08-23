Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Surges as Signups Stay High

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Surges as Signups Stay High
Market News

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Surges as Signups Stay High

Story Highlights

How did Netflix’s signups hold out? What’s happening to all of Netflix’s old DVDs? The answers sent share prices rising.

There were those who believed, back when streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) started its password-sharing crackdown, that viewers would flee en masse to other streaming services, particularly those like Pluto or Stirr that were ad-supported only. However, Netflix is up better than 4% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading session on the news that the opposite has happened, and signups remain high.

While Netflix signups did experience a reversal from the record in June—which isn’t difficult; you can’t have a record high every month forever—the numbers from Antenna, a research firm, suggest that they did at least manage to stay fairly high. The biggest differentiator seemed to be Netflix’s new ad-supported tier, which offered a sufficient bargain after Netflix removed its “basic” tier from service altogether, encouraging people to buy in on the ad-supported tier for the best overall value.

Meanwhile, a new and altogether unexpected development emerged. Once, Netflix was known for its DVD rentals, which it would mail to customers’ homes in special mailers that had postage-paid envelopes built right in. There were many out there—myself included—who wondered what would happen to those vast repositories of DVDs that Netflix formerly owned. The answer has emerged; Netflix is simply giving them to subscribers. Those subscribed to DVD.com, Netflix’s DVD mailing arm, are simply permitted to keep the discs sent to them. Further, those subscribers can sign up for a 10-pack of DVDs at no extra charge to keep permanently after DVD.com closes for good.

These moves, among a host of others, are keeping analysts very much on Netflix’s side. With 19 Buy ratings, 13 Holds, and two Sells, Netflix is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. Further, Netflix stock also comes with 7.7% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $466.39 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Disney, Netflix Unveil New Contract Offer to Striking Writers
Market NewsDisney, Netflix Unveil New Contract Offer to Striking Writers
3h ago
DIS
NFLX
QQQ: Why This Nasdaq ETF is a Must-Watch
BKR
NDX
Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): The Growth Phase is Over. Time to Sell?
T
DIS
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Disney, Netflix Unveil New Contract Offer to Striking Writers
Market NewsDisney, Netflix Unveil New Contract Offer to Striking Writers
3h ago
DIS
NFLX
QQQ: Why This Nasdaq ETF is a Must-Watch
Stock Analysis & IdeasQQQ: Why This Nasdaq ETF is a Must-Watch
2d ago
BKR
NDX
Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): The Growth Phase is Over. Time to Sell?
Stock Analysis & IdeasNetflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): The Growth Phase is Over. Time to Sell?
5d ago
T
DIS
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >