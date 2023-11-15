Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Scores Top Pick at Bank of America

Video streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned a boost at Bank of America (BofA) today as it was added to the firm’s tier-1 collection of best investment ideas.

Indeed, BofA, in an investment note, said that its tier-1 collections are drawn from Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks (including ADRs) covered by its Global Research fundamental equity research analysts.

To join this exclusive list, the firm said the stock must be listed in the U.S. and must have an average daily trading volume of at least $5 million over the last six months.

Netflix shares gained in Wednesday’s trading session as they rose over 2%. Year-to-date, the stock has soared by an impressive 55.37%. Let’s look at what Wall Street analysts are saying about the stock.

What is Netflix’s Stock Prediction?

On TipRanks, NFLX stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 23 analyst ratings, there are 15 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. Nevertheless, the average NFLX stock price target is $456.19, implying a downside of -0.74%.

