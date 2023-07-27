Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rejigs its Advertising Tie-Up with Microsoft

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rejigs its Advertising Tie-Up with Microsoft

Story Highlights

Netflix is reconsidering its advertising partnership with Microsoft as the ad-tiered plan fails to kick off as expected.

Streaming player Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is making changes to its advertising tie-up with tech company Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). As part of this overhaul, Netflix is reducing its ad prices to boost its ad-tiered business, the Wall Street Journal reported. The rejig comes as the streamer’s ad-tiered plan has failed to impress the masses since its launch in November last year.

Netflix’s ad-supported plan comes at a reduced membership rate of $6.99 per month. The company aimed to draw flocks of viewers to its cheaper plan, but as of June, the ad-tier segment represented barely 3.3% of its U.S. subscriber base (as per Antenna).

Moreover, the report highlighted that Netflix is unhappy with Microsoft’s soft selling of advertisements on its channel. To overcome the hiccup, Netflix is now negotiating deals with other advertisers who are willing to pay approximately $39 to $45 per 1,000 views, a lower rate than it charged previously.

Earning Q2 Snapshot

Last week, Netflix reported mixed Q2FY23 results, beating earnings but missing revenue expectations. The company’s Q3 guide also fell short of expectations. Even so, the streaming platform added 5.89 million subscribers in the quarter, bringing the global total to 238.39 million. 

What is the Future of NFLX?

Following Netflix’s Q2 print, a slew of analysts raised the price target on NFLX stock. On TipRanks, out of the 24 top analysts who recently rated Netflix stock, 14 have given it a Buy, nine have given it a Hold, and one analyst has given it a Sell rating. Top Wall Street analysts are those awarded higher stars by the TipRanks Star Ranking System. This is based on an analyst’s success rate, average return per rating, and statistical significance (number of ratings).

Based on the top analysts’ views, NFLX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average Netflix price forecast of $468.27 implies 10.8% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, NFLX stock is up 43.3% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MSFT

VTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
Stock Analysis & IdeasVTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
10h ago
V
MA
Morgan Stanley Defends Microsoft Stock Post Earnings
MSFT
BABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
BABA
META
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

VTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
Stock Analysis & IdeasVTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
10h ago
V
MA
Morgan Stanley Defends Microsoft Stock Post Earnings
Stock Analysis & IdeasMorgan Stanley Defends Microsoft Stock Post Earnings
14h ago
MSFT
BABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
Market NewsBABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
18h ago
BABA
META
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >