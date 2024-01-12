Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rises Thanks to Analyst Remarks

Good news for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), as the streaming giant looks to buck a trend and pull in some pleasant remarks from analysts. Investors were sufficiently pleased by the development as well, with shares rising slightly in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Oppenheimer, via analyst Jason Helfstein and his team, noted that Netflix has seen no shortage of new subscribers coming in lately. Better yet, those new subscribers—who largely flock to the ad tier—are sticking around, boosting the firm’s revenue potential more than expected. That was enough for Helfstein to hike his price target from $475 to $600 and keep his Outperform rating right where it is.

Packing Its Content Slate

Naturally, no one’s going to stick around Netflix without a solid slate of content, and Netflix is working to ensure it’s got all anyone could ask for and then some. It recently suffered a bit of a loss, pulling the title “Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food” after a scene involving meat-eating (Hindu priests are commonly vegetarian, reports note) was considered “anti-Hindu propaganda” by a Hindu activist group.

However, it’s also got a new docuseries on tap with “NASCAR: Full Speed” coming out just as NASCAR racing looks to start up on February 4. Furthermore, a Bible epic that was formerly considered a flop found new life on the platform as Ridley Scott’s “Exodus: Gods and Kings” is picking up steam therein.

What is Netflix’s Stock Prediction?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NFLX stock based on 25 Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 48.37% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NFLX price target of $491.10 per share implies 0.88% downside risk.

