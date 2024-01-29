Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Faces a Fundamentally Altered Streaming Market

There is no doubt that the last few years have meant a fundamental shift in the streaming video market. With video stores now mostly dead—and they’d been limping along anyway in the years leading up to rampant COVID-19 related closures—streaming video was now the main source of entertainment for the average end user. Today, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up slightly in the closing minutes of the Monday trading session as it becomes clear just how much the market has changed.

You’ll remember, back in Netflix’s earliest days, that studios and Netflix lived in a largely symbiotic relationship. Studios handed off their “catalog titles,” mostly older content, to Netflix to stream and pay them healthy licensing fees. Then studios got the idea to cut out the middleman and build their own platforms, leading to the proliferation of options we have today. That was clearly unsustainable, and now, we have studios starting to look to the old ways once more. With Wall Street increasingly avid for profitability, licensing is starting to look like the surer bet.

But What Scares Netflix?

Studios abandoning their own platforms to give back portions of the market to Netflix sounds great, but what, if anything, gives Netflix pause? A recent study from Variety offered insight therein, as Netflix revealed it’s increasingly concerned about generative AI. In fact, Netflix recently added the tool to its list of “competitive risk factors” in its annual report, and not without reason. If a platform ever were to emerge that would allow users to effectively input their own scripts—or worse, their own ideas—into a tool that would turn same into full-blown movies, the need for Netflix’s content would be significantly reduced.

