Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Commits $2.5B Investment in South Korea

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Commits $2.5B Investment in South Korea

Story Highlights

Netflix will invest $2.5 billion in South Korea’s content. The company witnessed huge success with Squid Games.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) commits to investing $2.5 billion in South Korean content in the next four years. The announcement came after the streaming giant’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, met with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington.

South Korean content has gained global popularity, with the movie Parasite winning an Oscar. Moreover, Netflix has seen massive success with Squid Games, which became an international hit. 

The company benefits from its focus on local language investment, which drives its fan base. During the Q1 conference call, NFLX said that The Glory, which is from Korea, is its fourth biggest non-English launch ever. 

With increased competition in the industry, Netflix is focusing on better content and execution to drive its success. Thanks to its solid content, Netflix added 1.75 million paid subscribers in Q1. Moreover, its earnings exceeded the Street’s forecast

Netflix is also preparing for a wider rollout of its paid sharing offerings across all its target geographies. The company’s Q3 financials will likely benefit from the crackdown on password sharing. 

What’s the Prediction for NFLX Stock?

NFLX stock has gained over 52% in one year and outperformed the broader market averages. It is focusing on driving its paid member base through solid content and ad-supported plans and expanding margins. However, as the company is in a transitional phase, analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook. 

NFLX stock has received 17 Buy, 13 Hold, and two Sell recommendations, translating into a Moderate Buy consensus rating. At the same time, analysts’ average price target of $367.52 reflects 11.7% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix starts new chapter, likely good news for stock, Barron’s says
The FlyNetflix starts new chapter, likely good news for stock, Barron’s says
1d ago
NFLX
Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Password-Sharing Crackdown: Boon or Bane?
NFLX
Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Attack on Password Sharing Continues
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix starts new chapter, likely good news for stock, Barron’s says
The FlyNetflix starts new chapter, likely good news for stock, Barron’s says
1d ago
NFLX
Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Password-Sharing Crackdown: Boon or Bane?
Stock Analysis & IdeasNetflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Password-Sharing Crackdown: Boon or Bane?
4d ago
NFLX
Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Attack on Password Sharing Continues
Market NewsNetflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Attack on Password Sharing Continues
5d ago
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >