Netflix Gains as Analyst Predicts More Upside for the Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Netflix Gains as Analyst Predicts More Upside for the Stock

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained in morning trading at the time of writing after top-rated JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth stated that he believes that the stock could soar higher. NFLX has already surged by more than 35% year-to-date. Anmuth reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $470 from $380. The analyst’s price target implies an upside potential of 14.8% at current levels.

Anmuth estimates that the streaming giant‘s crackdown on password sharing could generate around $6 billion in additional revenues over the next year and in 2025. Netflix had stated earlier that by its estimates, 100 million households are using the streaming service without paying for it. The company has stated that households would have to pay $7.99 per month to share their passwords.

According to the analyst, the company could monetize 14 million of these non-paying households by the end of this year through its crackdown. Anmuth has projected that the monetization of members could rise to 26 million in 2024 and to 33 million by the end of 2025. As a result, the company could generate revenues of $2.4 billion in 2024 and $3.5 billion in 2025.

Anmuth added that Netflix’s newly-introduced $7 per month, ad-supported tier could be another revenue growth driver for the company. The analyst commented, “The recent launch of Netflix’s ad-supported tier, as well as the broader paid sharing launch, should further help re-accelerate subscriber and revenue growth while driving high-margin incremental revenue.”

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about NFLX stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, 13 Holds, and two Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NFLX

SPY ETF Gains 13% YTD; Analysts See Further Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasSPY ETF Gains 13% YTD; Analysts See Further Upside
3h ago
GE
LW
Streaming Stocks Rise Even as Actors’ Strike Looms
DIS
WBD
Netflix Shareholders Unsubscribe from New Executive Pay Plan
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

SPY ETF Gains 13% YTD; Analysts See Further Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasSPY ETF Gains 13% YTD; Analysts See Further Upside
3h ago
GE
LW
Streaming Stocks Rise Even as Actors’ Strike Looms
Market NewsStreaming Stocks Rise Even as Actors’ Strike Looms
21h ago
DIS
WBD
Netflix Shareholders Unsubscribe from New Executive Pay Plan
Market NewsNetflix Shareholders Unsubscribe from New Executive Pay Plan
5d ago
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >