NET Stock Surges after New Analyst Remarks

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

NET Stock Surges after New Analyst Remarks

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was already looking pretty good, with several new developments emerging. It even had a hand in taking down the largest manga piracy website in Japan, based on reports from TorrentFreak. As a result, Cloudflare closed up nearly 4% in Wednesday’s trading thanks to some new remarks from Baird, describing how the cybersecurity stock has made impressive new strides.

Robert W. Baird—via analyst Shrenik Kothari—noted that Cloudflare’s big edge is “high-speed network efficiency.” Among the advances Cloudflare has made in that department is the release of Observatory, a system that helps improve network efficiency based on the kind of data it’s generating. A TechCrunch report noted that around 78% of IT decision-makers considered observability—the ability to measure and interpret network efficiency based on generated data—to be a key factor in addressing overall goals in business. Thus, Cloudflare offers up a means to reach goals for large portions of the IT decision-maker market and, ultimately, win their business.

As a result, Kothari hiked his price target from $59 to $64 per share, citing not only what’s been seen so far but what’s set to emerge soon enough. Cloudflare’s connection to artificial intelligence, according to a Motley Fool report, has not only improved Cloudflare’s own response times but has also presented a whole new product line in its Constellation system. It’s currently running in private beta, but once available, customers will be able to use pre-trained AI models with the Workers platform to conduct several new tasks on the edge network.

As impressive as this is, overall, analysts are somewhat split on Cloudflare. With 10 Buy, 10 Hold, and two Sell ratings, consensus calls Cloudflare stock a Moderate Buy. Further, with an average price target of $54.74, Cloudflare stock also comes with 17.66% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NET

Extreme Networks initiated with Outperform, $35 target at Oppenheimer
The FlyExtreme Networks initiated with Outperform, $35 target at Oppenheimer
1d ago
NET
EXTR
Cloudflare CFO Seifert sells over $1M in company shares
NET
MongoDB Leads Sector Rally, Catches Analyst Upgrade
MDB
NET
More NET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NET

Extreme Networks initiated with Outperform, $35 target at Oppenheimer
The FlyExtreme Networks initiated with Outperform, $35 target at Oppenheimer
1d ago
NET
EXTR
Cloudflare CFO Seifert sells over $1M in company shares
The FlyCloudflare CFO Seifert sells over $1M in company shares
7d ago
NET
MongoDB Leads Sector Rally, Catches Analyst Upgrade
Market NewsMongoDB Leads Sector Rally, Catches Analyst Upgrade
26d ago
MDB
NET
More NET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >