NEGG Blasts Up on Big Short Interest

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

NEGG Blasts Up on Big Short Interest

Sometimes, a major stock market move comes out of nowhere. While many may turn to online electronics retailer Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) for its selection of computers and peripherals, investors turned to it on Friday for gains in their portfolios. Newegg closed up over 40% on Friday, but why? The odd answer here is that no one is particularly sure. Trading volumes were enormous – around 14,000% higher than normal. A typical day sees just over 356,000 shares of Newegg traded, but Friday saw over 53 million. Reports also noted unusually elevated short interest in the company.

Yet, that’s about the whole story for Newegg, as the only other news about the company was the arrival of the new Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Core i9-13900KS processor. The new processor was only recently announced, but Newegg managed to lay hands on them to sell anyway. There was also an unexpected report out from Market Growth Reports that noted consumer electronics stores were in line to see massive expansion through 2029.

It’s possible, therefore, that investors may be looking for a cheap way to play a massive potential gain. With Newegg shares still in the low single digits even after this unexpected run-up, it would seem to qualify as a bargain play in consumer electronics sales.

The last five days of trading show a stock that’s relatively quiet until a sudden massive surge. Is Newegg the latest “meme stock” to get a push from Reddit investors? Are people that interested in the newest Intel Core i9 chip? This might be one to keep watching all the same.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NEGG

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
2M ago
GGB
SBS
More NEGG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NEGG

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
2M ago
GGB
SBS
More NEGG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >