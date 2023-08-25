tiprankstipranks
Nearly 3,000 Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investors to Get $12K Payout Over Musk’s Take Private Tweet
Market News

Nearly 3,000 Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investors to Get $12K Payout Over Musk’s Take Private Tweet

Story Highlights

Nearly 3,000 Tesla investors are set to receive $12,000 each over Musk’s 2018 claim of having secured the necessary funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

A tweet can be costly, and Elon Musk, the man who took over Twitter (now called X), would most likely agree. Back in 2018, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder had claimed in a tweet to have secured funding to take the EV maker private at $420 per share.

That claim led to a lawsuit by investors in the company suing Musk and Tesla. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) estimated the losses to investors from the tweet at $80 million. Now, a judge will sign off on a payout plan that will see nearly 3,000 Tesla shareholders receiving $12,000 each.

In another development, SpaceX, Musk’s spacecraft and satellite communications company, has been sued by the Department of Justice over hiring discrimination against asylees and refugees.

Today, Phillip Securities’ Jonathan Woo has initiated coverage on Tesla with a Buy rating and a $265 price target. The analyst expects EVs to make up 40% of all new vehicle purchases by 2026.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $254.21 on Tesla, accompanied by a Hold consensus rating.  Shares of the company have surged nearly 118% year-to-date and more than 1,000% over the past five years.

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Here’s Why the DOJ Sued Elon Musk’s SpaceX
Market NewsHere’s Why the DOJ Sued Elon Musk’s SpaceX
8h ago
NET
TSLA
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips as Musk Balks on Cybertruck
VSF
TSLA
Another Surge for VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Sends its Market Cap Racing
GS
MMM
More TSLA Latest News >

