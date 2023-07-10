NBTX Soars On Teaming Up with Janssen for NBTXR3

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

NBTX Soars On Teaming Up with Janssen for NBTXR3

Shares of biotechnology company Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) are up a massive 50% at the time of writing today after it entered into a major licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for NBTXR3, an investigational radioenhancer. Janssen is part of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Under the global co-development and commercialization deal, Janssen will get a worldwide license for NBTXR3 in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Interventional Oncology R&D unit.

NBTXR3 is presently under evaluation in multiple studies for solid tumors as well as in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of metastatic cancers. Importantly, with this strategic move, Nanobiotix gets a partner with global development as well as commercialization expertise.

Under the deal, the company will receive cash and operational support to the tune of $60 million. Janssen will have the onus for a Phase 2 trial of NBTXR3 in lung cancer and will also get the rights to take control of studies being currently undertaken by NBTX.

Additionally, NBTX stands to rake in $1.8 billion in success-based payments and nearly $870 million in milestone payments for various indications. The company will also receive tiered royalties in double digits on the sales of NBTXR3.

But there’s more, Nanobiotix also stands to receive equity investments of about $30 million from Johnson & Johnson Innovation. The deal remains subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals and once the agreement becomes effective, NBTX sees its cash runway extending to the first quarter of next year!  

Today’s price gains come on top of a nearly 56% surge in Nanobiotix shares over the past 52 weeks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NBTX

NANOBIOTIX Announces License Agreement for Worldwide Co-development and Commercialization of Potential First-In-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3
Press ReleasesNANOBIOTIX Announces License Agreement for Worldwide Co-development and Commercialization of Potential First-In-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3
5h ago
NBTX
Voting Rights and Shares Capital of the Company
NBTX
NANOBIOTIX Provides First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Update
NBTX
More NBTX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NBTX

NANOBIOTIX Announces License Agreement for Worldwide Co-development and Commercialization of Potential First-In-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3
Press ReleasesNANOBIOTIX Announces License Agreement for Worldwide Co-development and Commercialization of Potential First-In-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3
5h ago
NBTX
Voting Rights and Shares Capital of the Company
Press ReleasesVoting Rights and Shares Capital of the Company
1M ago
NBTX
NANOBIOTIX Provides First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Update
Press ReleasesNANOBIOTIX Provides First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Update
2M ago
NBTX
More NBTX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >