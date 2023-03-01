National Bank Stock (TSE:NA) Hits All-Time High on Solid Q1 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

National Bank Stock (TSE:NA) Hits All-Time High on Solid Q1 Earnings

Story Highlights

National Bank recently reported its Q1-2023 earnings results, which beat analysts’ estimates. This was enough to send the stock to new highs.

Before market open today, National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) (OTC:NTIOF), one of the “Big Six” Canadian banks, released its Fiscal Q1-2023 earnings report. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) beat analysts’ expectations. As a result, the stock is now at an all-time high.

National Bank’s revenue came in at C$2.71 billion compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.6 billion. This represents 7% year-over-year growth. Also, diluted earnings per share (EPS) were C$2.56, down just 3% from last year’s figure of C$2.64, while analysts were expecting C$2.39 per share.

The company has beaten EPS expectations in seven of its past nine quarters, making it a reliable performer. Although EPS hasn’t kept up with revenue growth (signaling declining profit margins year-over-year), National Bank is performing much better than The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), which experienced a 14% drop in earnings per share, sending its stock lower yesterday.

Additionally, NA’s return on equity (ROE) came in at 18.4%, which is a relatively high figure among Canadian banks. Nonetheless, it fell 350 basis points (bps) year-over-year, as it was 21.9% in Q1 2022.

Lastly, National Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio decreased 10 bps quarter-over-quarter to 12.6%, but it’s still well above the minimum regulatory requirement. The CET1 ratio is a liquidity ratio calculated by dividing Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) by risk-weighted assets.

Is National Bank a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, National Bank of Canada is a good investment, earning a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average NA stock price forecast of C$107.99 implies 5.1% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada price target lowered to C$111 from C$115 at Scotiabank
The FlyNational Bank of Canada price target lowered to C$111 from C$115 at Scotiabank
12d ago
National Bank of Canada price target raised to C$102 from C$99 at Desjardins
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA): Plenty of Upside Potential Ahead
More NTIOF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada price target lowered to C$111 from C$115 at Scotiabank
The FlyNational Bank of Canada price target lowered to C$111 from C$115 at Scotiabank
12d ago
National Bank of Canada price target raised to C$102 from C$99 at Desjardins
The FlyNational Bank of Canada price target raised to C$102 from C$99 at Desjardins
22d ago
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA): Plenty of Upside Potential Ahead
Stock Analysis & IdeasNational Bank of Canada (TSE:NA): Plenty of Upside Potential Ahead
2M ago
More NTIOF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >