National Bank of Canada Holds Rates Stable, iShares S&P / TSX 60 (ETF:XIU) Does Likewise

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
National Bank of Canada Holds Rates Stable, iShares S&P / TSX 60 (ETF:XIU) Does Likewise
Market News

National Bank of Canada Holds Rates Stable, iShares S&P / TSX 60 (ETF:XIU) Does Likewise

Story Highlights

The National Bank of Canada holds its position on interest rates, and so does a major ETF.

It’s not just the United States that has a central bank, and interest rates to decide. The Bank of Canada recently announced its own decisions on its primary interest rate in the country, and, for the most part, things are holding steady. Not only did the bank leave the rate alone at 5%, but the iShares S&P / TSX 60 exchange-traded fund (ETF:XIU) held its course as well, down only fractionally in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

The decision didn’t strike many as a big surprise; analysts and economists all over were looking for the bank to hold its position going into this meeting. The rate was held steady, the bank noted, as “excess demand” seems to be departing the picture and things are starting to once more level off. There were still concerns, however, about overall inflation risk—those numbers are still somewhat elevated at last report—and that may prompt further rate hikes later. But, for now, the Bank of Canada is prepared to hold on to things as they are, as they did at the last meeting, and the meeting before that.

Not Everyone Is So Sure, However

While much of the Canadian market seems to be content to hold out for a while and wait for things to improve, not everyone is so sure that this status quo can just carry on. Diane Francis, for example—a leading author and professor in Canada—noted that Canada itself is in “deep economic trouble.” Francis cited an economist with the Bank of Montreal, Doug Porter, who noted that the Canadian economy is “struggling to grow,” and is sputtering despite “rapid population growth.” With the Canadian economy itself largely moribund, it’s no surprise to see some thinking that a quantitative tightening plan might not be the route to take. But with several indicators not exactly flashing red, there does seem to be a case for at least maintaining position.

Is the XIU a Good ETF to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on the XIU ETF based on 50 Buys and 11 Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 5.16% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:XIU price target of $34.30 Canadian per share implies 10.52% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
National Bank of Canada Holds Rates Stable, iShares S&P / TSX 60 (ETF:XIU) Does Likewise
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >