Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Surges Thanks to AI Patent
Market News

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Surges Thanks to AI Patent

Story Highlights

Nano Dimension surges as it applies for an AI patent.

What does a 3D printing company like Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) have to do with artificial intelligence? More than you’d think, as it turns out. In fact, Nano Dimension jumped up over 4% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading thanks to a new connection to this growing field. The new connection in question features Nano Dimension applying for a patent on its own large language model (LLM), which forms the basis of artificial intelligence development.

In this case, the LLM focuses on analyzing data created by industrial machines, much like the ones that Nano Dimension offers, among others. The patent in question addresses “Large Language Models for the Log File Analysis of Industrial Machines,” and it focuses its attention on “log data alpha-numeric streams.”

One point that big data analysis tried to drive home for several years was that data could come from just about anywhere, and it needed to be effectively managed in order to be used properly. Anyone who’s ever read “The Goal” by Goldratt and Cox knows that one inside and out. But that’s what the Nano Dimension patent looks to do: take the huge volume of data that industrial machines produce and boil it down into a more usable format. With “hundreds” of log streams involved in this data, it becomes clear that only something like an AI could do such a thing quickly and effectively.

Is Nano Dimension Stock a Buy?

A look at the last five days in trading for Nano Dimension shows that share prices are volatile but within a very limited range. In the last five days, shares have gone from a low of $2.55 to a high of $2.70. Yet, at the same time, a look at a chart of trades shows that it never stayed at the same price for very long at all.

