Nano Dimension Down after Acquisition of Stratasys

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Nano Dimension Down after Acquisition of Stratasys

Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) were down in pre-market trading on Friday after the additive manufacturing electronics company announced the acquisition of Stratasys (SSYS) for $18 per share in cash. Shares of Stratasys soared by more than 10% in pre-market trading following the news.

Nano Dimension currently owns around 14.5% of Stratasys’ outstanding shares (13.7% on a fully diluted basis) and has been the company’s largest shareholder since July 2022.

NNDM would acquire the remaining shares of Stratasys for total consideration of around $1.1 billion in cash. The offer price indicates a premium of 36% to the unaffected closing trading price as of March 1 and a 31% premium to the 60-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) through March 1, 2023. 

Nano Dimension stated that Stratasys could prove to be a “strategic, complementary asset in the relatively mature polymer-based additive manufacturing market segment” and the acquisition would “create a market leader with unparalleled portfolio of materials, software, and deep learning with a go-to-market strength in the form of sales channels.”

NNDM stock has soared by more than 30% year-to-date.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Announces Formal Offer to Acquire Stratasys for $18.00 Per Share to Create Additive Manufacturing Industry Leader
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Announces Formal Offer to Acquire Stratasys for $18.00 Per Share to Create Additive Manufacturing Industry Leader
14h ago
NNDM
Nano Dimension Answers over 21 Questions of A Very Confused Shareholder, (a/k/a “Murchinson”) and Possibly More Perplexed “Mr. Marc Bistricer”
NNDM
Nano Dimension Strongly Disagrees with ISS Recommendation and Reiterates Call for Shareholders to Disregard the Invalid Murchinson Meeting and Related Proxy Materials
NNDM
More NNDM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Announces Formal Offer to Acquire Stratasys for $18.00 Per Share to Create Additive Manufacturing Industry Leader
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Announces Formal Offer to Acquire Stratasys for $18.00 Per Share to Create Additive Manufacturing Industry Leader
14h ago
NNDM
Nano Dimension Answers over 21 Questions of A Very Confused Shareholder, (a/k/a “Murchinson”) and Possibly More Perplexed “Mr. Marc Bistricer”
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Answers over 21 Questions of A Very Confused Shareholder, (a/k/a “Murchinson”) and Possibly More Perplexed “Mr. Marc Bistricer”
16h ago
NNDM
Nano Dimension Strongly Disagrees with ISS Recommendation and Reiterates Call for Shareholders to Disregard the Invalid Murchinson Meeting and Related Proxy Materials
Press ReleasesNano Dimension Strongly Disagrees with ISS Recommendation and Reiterates Call for Shareholders to Disregard the Invalid Murchinson Meeting and Related Proxy Materials
16h ago
NNDM
More NNDM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >