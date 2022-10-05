Musk’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) U-Turn Brings Gain for Carl Icahn

Elon Musk’s surprise u-turn to move ahead with the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) deal brings in millions for investors, including Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Per the report, Icahn invested over $500 million in TWTR stock. Given the spike in Twitter stock (it closed about 22% higher on Tuesday), Icahn and other investors are sitting on considerable profits.

TipRanks’ data shows that Carl Icahn ranked #225 out of 462 hedge fund managers on TipRanks. Icahn’s portfolio has gained 59.86% since June 2013. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) appreciated nearly 220% during the same period.

