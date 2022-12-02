Musk’s SpaceX Gets FCC Nod to Deploy up to 7,500 Satellites

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Musk’s SpaceX Gets FCC Nod to Deploy up to 7,500 Satellites

Story Highlights

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted SpaceX the approval to launch 7,500 Starlink satellites. The company had originally applied for the launch of 29,988 satellites. The FCC has currently deferred its decision on the remaining satellites. 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX won the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) approval to launch up to 7,500 Gen2 Starlink satellites. This deployment will help customers, especially those in unserved or underserved regions, gain access to the next-generation satellite broadband.

It’s worth noting that the FCC did not authorize SpaceX’s full application, which sought the approval to operate a constellation of 29,988 non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellites or Gen2 Starlink satellites. In its order and authorization notice, the FCC mentioned that it has deferred the decision on the remaining satellites in SpaceX’s application.

The FCC explained that the limited approval and related conditions will “protect other satellite and terrestrial operators from harmful interference and maintain a safe space environment, promoting competition and protecting spectrum and orbital resources for future use.”

SpaceX’s Gain is Rivals’ Loss

SpaceX’s rivals Viasat (VSAT) and Amazon’s (AMZN) Kuiper Systems had objected to the company’s application. They had raised concerns over space safety (mainly increased risk of in-orbit collisions of satellites) and competition. The FCC noted that it had “carefully considered” many significant issues raised by the “interested parties” before taking the decision to grant SpaceX a limited approval.

SpaceX has launched over 3,500 first-generation Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. The company’s growing customer base is bothering rivals like Viasat and Dish Network (DISH). These two companies had previously challenged the FCC’s 2021 approval to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower Earth orbit than planned.

However, in August 2022, a U.S. appeals court upheld the FCC’s decision, much to the disappointment of SpaceX’s rivals. Viasat stated that the court’s decision was a “setback for both space safety and environmental protection.”  The latest FCC’s approval of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites does not bode well for Viasat and other rivals.

Is VSAT a Buy?

Wall Street is sidelined on Viasat stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and three Holds. The average VSAT stock price target of $42.50 implies 23.3% upside potential from current levels. Shares have declined nearly 23% year-to-date.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Will Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWill Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?
5h ago
AMZN
5 Great Stocks to Gift Yourself This Holiday Season
CRM
SPX
Onica Rackspace Technology achieves Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue
RXT
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Will Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWill Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?
5h ago
AMZN
5 Great Stocks to Gift Yourself This Holiday Season
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Great Stocks to Gift Yourself This Holiday Season
13h ago
CRM
SPX
Onica Rackspace Technology achieves Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue
The FlyOnica Rackspace Technology achieves Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue
1d ago
RXT
AMZN
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >