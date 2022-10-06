tiprankstipranks
Market News

Musk’s SpaceX Flies Another NASA Crew to Space

Story Highlights

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has sent another crew of cosmonauts to NASA’s space research center. SpaceX continues to win further government contracts to send additional crews to the International Space Station.  

Billionaire Elon Musk’s venture Space Exploration Technologies Corp., a.k.a. SpaceX, flew yet another crew of four members (including a Russian cosmonaut) to the International Space Station. This marks SpaceX’s fifth commercial mission through which the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has sent a crew to its research center to conduct experiments. Including the Demo-2 test flight in 2020, this would be the sixth SpaceX flight with NASA astronauts.

Notably, as per the Wall Street Journal, NASA has contracts for eight more flights with SpaceX, to be carried out until 2030. With these, the value of contracts between SpaceX and NASA has increased to $4.9 billion. Apart from flying missions for the government, SpaceX launches satellites for its internet provider arm Starlink, which offers internet services to several states across the U.S.

Amongst Musk’s many avatars is his role as CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), whose shares are tossing in the tide of his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) takeover. TSLA stock has lost 39.8% so far this year and will continue to remain under pressure until there is a final verdict on the deal.

What is the Future Price of Tesla Stock?

Although Tesla is hailed as the king of EV makers, Wall Street analysts remain split on Tesla stock’s future trajectory, owing to Musk’s lingering takeover deal. On TipRanks, TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys, six Holds, and five Sells. The average Tesla stock price prediction of $306.15 implies 27.1% upside potential to current levels.

