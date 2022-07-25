tiprankstipranks
Market News

Musk Slams WSJ on Twitter about His Alleged Affair with Google Co-Founder’s Wife

Billionaire Elon Musk has slammed a WSJ report, which reported an alleged affair between him and Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The report also claims the alleged fling to be the reason for Sergey Brin’s divorce from Shanahan and the rising tensions with old friend Musk.

Notably, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has also accused WSJ of running several nonsensical hit pieces on himself and Tesla, which are now “embarrassing.”

Musk clearly states that he has seen Shanahan only twice in three years, that too in public, and there is no romance brewing between the two. He even stated that he was at a party just last night with Brin and they are still friends.

As per WSJ, the alleged affair took place at Art Basel, a multiday art fair hosted for billionaires from around the world. The event was held in Miami between December 1 and 3, 2021. Following this, Brin separated from his wife, Shanahan, on December 15 and filed for divorce in early January 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to Jack Sweeney’s Twitter account, @ElonJet, Musk was in Miami on December 1 for a brief period of four hours, as per the timeline of his private jet.

Brin has been one of the biggest Tesla supporters for years. He infused $500,000 into Tesla in 2008 and was also supposedly going to take over Tesla during its production problems in 2013.

However, lately, the friendship has somewhat turned sour. Brin has asked his financial advisors to sell his entire investments in all of Musk’s companies. According to WSJ, Musk was down on one knee and apologized profusely for the transgression, begging for Brin’s forgiveness at one of the parties.

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO has openly denied any link-ups with Brin’s wife, and we sure hope the friendship between both billionaires continues for years to come.

