Musk Humors Twitterati Again!

Billionaire Elon Musk is up to his best again! Humoring Twitterati with his colloquial comments. This time, Musk joked that he was buying the professional football club Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) team. When asked by one of the followers if he was serious, Musk replied, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

Musk also quipped about his political inclinations by saying, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

As usual, Musk’s tweets received a lot of replies and likes. Initially, some MANU fans got excited about the idea but were upset to hear that Musk was just joking. A few even pleaded with Musk to buy the team, stating that only he could save a falling team.

Meanwhile, some suggested that Musk should buy Liverpool instead or invest in a Formula 1 or F1 team. And a few poked the fact that he doesn’t have money to buy the social media site Twitter (TWTR), let alone buy another company.

Is Manchester United a Good Stock?

On TipRanks, MANU stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two unanimous Buys. The average Manchester United stock prediction of $17 implies 33% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 12.3% so far this year.

The English football club is scheduled to report its fourth quarter Fiscal 2022 results on September 14. The consensus for earnings is pegged at a loss of $0.13 per share. In the meantime, MANU stock is up nearly 4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, probably owing to the tweets about Musk’s buyout.

Manchester United has not been performing well in the Premier League. Its owners, the Glazer family, are receiving a lot of hatred with slogans of “Glazers Out” making rounds. The Glazers also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

