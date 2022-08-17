tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Musk Humors Twitterati Again!

Billionaire Elon Musk is up to his best again! Humoring Twitterati with his colloquial comments. This time, Musk joked that he was buying the professional football club Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) team. When asked by one of the followers if he was serious, Musk replied, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

Musk also quipped about his political inclinations by saying, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

As usual, Musk’s tweets received a lot of replies and likes. Initially, some MANU fans got excited about the idea but were upset to hear that Musk was just joking. A few even pleaded with Musk to buy the team, stating that only he could save a falling team.

Meanwhile, some suggested that Musk should buy Liverpool instead or invest in a Formula 1 or F1 team. And a few poked the fact that he doesn’t have money to buy the social media site Twitter (TWTR), let alone buy another company.

Is Manchester United a Good Stock?

On TipRanks, MANU stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two unanimous Buys. The average Manchester United stock prediction of $17 implies 33% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 12.3% so far this year.

The English football club is scheduled to report its fourth quarter Fiscal 2022 results on September 14. The consensus for earnings is pegged at a loss of $0.13 per share. In the meantime, MANU stock is up nearly 4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, probably owing to the tweets about Musk’s buyout.

Manchester United has not been performing well in the Premier League. Its owners, the Glazer family, are receiving a lot of hatred with slogans of “Glazers Out” making rounds. The Glazers also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MANU

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
3M ago
CRM
CVI
What Does MANU’s Newly Added Risk Factor Indicate for Investors?
MANU
More MANU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MANU

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
3M ago
CRM
CVI
What Does MANU’s Newly Added Risk Factor Indicate for Investors?
Market NewsWhat Does MANU’s Newly Added Risk Factor Indicate for Investors?
1y ago
MANU
More MANU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
A
Potential takeover talks for Darktrace drive the stock up by 24%
American Airlines Aims to Strengthen its Fleet of Ultra-Fast Aircraft
AAL
Global-e Online Stock Gets a Major Boost Post Q2 Results
GLBE
Apple Stock Remains Undaunted amid Contractual Recruiters’ Layoff
AAPL
Challenging Market Conditions Hurt Halo Collective’s Q2 Performance
More Market News >