Musk Delivers, but as per “Elon Standard Time”

The world’s wealthiest individual, Elon Musk, tends to delay the timelines of his promises. Nonetheless, the billionaire who dons several hats always delivers as per what is famously called “Elon Standard Time.”

Musk owns and heads several ventures, including electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), space exploration company SpaceX, underground tunnel company The Boring Company, brain-computer company Neuralink, and the newly acquired social media platform Twitter.

Last week, Musk fashionably multitasked special events at each of these companies. On November 30, Musk attended a Neuralink event displaying “telepathic typing” by a monkey with a chip implanted in his brain. Neuralink announced that human testing of the chips would begin after six months, which was once promised to begin in 2020.

Soon after, on December 1, Musk attended the deliveries of Tesla’s first fully automatic semi-trucks to PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from its Nevada facility. While Musk apologized for the delay, it’s been over three years since the initial expected delivery.

Further Musk’s latest engagement, Twitter, delayed the launch of its Twitter Blue subscription service, set for December 2, for the third time since the end of October. Musk’s efforts to achieve the impossible may be delayed, but he always accomplishes them as per “Elon Standard Time.”

Is Tesla a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Musk’s shenanigans almost always end up taking a toll on his only listed company, Tesla. Indeed, TSLA’s stock price is already down 8% over the past five days, and 33% over the past three months. On TipRanks, the average Tesla price target of $303.72 implies 66.5% upside potential to current levels. TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys, eight Holds, and two Sells.

