MSFT Surges Post Earnings Results

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.32, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.29 per share. Sales increased by 2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $52.7 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $52.94 billion.

Revenue for the Azure cloud product division was up 31%. The Intelligent Cloud division—which includes Azure—posted $21.5 billion in revenue, narrowly beating consensus figures calling for $21.4 billion. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment added $17 billion in revenue as well, beating consensus estimates of $16.79 billion. As for the More Personal Computing segment, which includes Xbox, Surface, and search advertising, that added $14.24 billion. That accounted for a drop of 19% against this time last year.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $282.16 on Microsoft stock, implying 16.58% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

