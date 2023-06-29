tiprankstipranks
Market News

MSFT-ATVI Deal: The FTC Puts Forth a Strong Case

Story Highlights

In the ongoing MSFT-ATVI legal battle, the FTC has expressed concerns over the patterns observed from MSFT’s ZeniMax Media acquisition.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has put forward some strong arguments in the ongoing five-day trial, which will determine the fate of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) $69 billion merger deal. Referring to Microsoft’s previous ZeniMax Media acquisition, the FTC has raised concerns that the tech giant may intend to establish a monopoly in the highly profitable video game market.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming conglomerate ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in 2020 prompted the tech giant to prioritize exclusive, high-quality titles. This move represents a departure from Microsoft’s previous approach of making its video games available across multiple gaming consoles. The FTC has pointed to this acquisition as evidence of a strategic shift towards emphasizing exclusive content within the gaming industry.

Additionally, the FTC mentioned that after the purchase, MSFT made games like Redfall, Indiana Jones, and the role-playing game Starfield exclusive to its Xbox and Windows platforms. Thus, the FTC fears that MSFT might adopt a similar approach to Activision’s popular shooter game, Call of Duty, and refrain from sharing it with competitors once the merger deal is finalized.

The Courtroom Battle Continues

In the first four days of the big courtroom battle, several key executives of Microsoft, including head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty, Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer, and CEO Satya Nadella, testified during the trial.

Interestingly, when asked about Xbox exclusives, Nadella said that he would happily let go of exclusives. However, he acknowledged that Sony, as the dominant player in the console market, has utilized exclusive titles to shape market competition and that the industry currently operates within this framework.

For those unaware of the FTC-MSFT clash, the FTC seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent Microsoft from closing the deal until a separate legal challenge begins on August 2. The regulatory body has expressed concerns that MSFT has the potential to gain complete control over the entire market for cloud gaming services with the ATVI acquisition.

Importantly, If MSFT is unable to close the proposed acquisition by July 18, it will be required to either pay Activision $3 billion in breakup fees or renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

Is Microsoft Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Based on MSFT’s strong position in the tech sector, Wall Street continues to have a Strong Buy consensus rating for the stock. This is based on 30 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. The average stock price target of $347.94 suggests about 3.6% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 40.8% year-to-date.

As per TipRanks data, the most accurate analyst for Microsoft is Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 95% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 31.59% per trade.

Disclosure

