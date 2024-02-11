MSCI Inc’s New Technology Risk – A Cause for Worry?

MSCI Inc (MSCI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

MSCI Inc. faces significant business risks as it integrates artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations and product offerings. Competitors may outpace MSCI in effectively incorporating AI, diminishing the company’s competitive edge. Furthermore, any deficiencies, inaccuracies, or biases in AI-generated content could damage MSCI’s reputation and lead to legal liabilities, especially as AI-related laws and regulations are still evolving and vary by jurisdiction. Inadequate rights to third-party data used by AI or failures in safeguarding confidential information could also result in regulatory scrutiny and material adverse impacts on MSCI’s financial health and operational outcomes.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on MSCI stock based on 8 Buys, 1 Sell and 3 Holds.

