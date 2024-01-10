Streaming Stocks Slip as Wall Street Demands Profitability

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Streaming Stocks Slip as Wall Street Demands Profitability
Market News

Streaming Stocks Slip as Wall Street Demands Profitability

Story Highlights

Streaming stocks now face one major issue: Wall Street demands for profitability.

It might be hard to accept that Wall Street has an interest in streaming beyond what brokers and analysts watch when they get home at night. But since so many streamers are publicly traded, there’s a clear benefit to tracking them and how they approach a market. And right now, many of the biggest names in streaming are down in Wednesday afternoon’s trading. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA), and Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) are all down fractionally in the session, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is up nearly 2% on its previously-announced layoff plans. The key point that Wall Street wants out of Hollywood this year is an old, familiar tune: profitability.

While the movies have made much out of pursuing socially-uplifting themes—in at least some cases to the detriment of their stories, according to some viewers—Wall Street wants to see butts back in seats and wallets shelling out cash to see the latest and greatest. While streaming has proven its ability technically, it hasn’t exactly done so well in terms of proving it can make money the way the old models of physical media sales did. And most of the pack is on its back feet, trying to recover from a glut of spending on content in a bid to get viewers in the door.

A (Once Again) Changing Market

If there’s one thing that the latest round of Hollywood strikes revealed, it’s that the business model needs serious updating. Because, right now, it’s broken, and to a degree that may be unsustainable. Streaming delivered an incredible promise of being able to watch just about anything at any time. Viewers abandoned linear television in droves for it. But now, the studios are discovering that the remarkable profits Netflix originally generated were when there was a lot less competition involved.

Content is fracturing at an unsustainable rate. Studios are considering bundling with other studios just to keep prices down and subscribers subscribing. No matter what comes next, something has to be done, lest investors pull out of the whole concept altogether.

Which Streaming Stocks are a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, the clear leader among the biggest streaming stocks is WBD stock. With an average price target of $16.40, this Moderate Buy-rated stock offers 49.77% upside potential. Meanwhile, the laggard in the list is PARA stock, as this Moderate Sell-rated stock can only offer 1.06% upside potential against its average price target of $14.27.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >