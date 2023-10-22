Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: October 23-27, 2023

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a slew of market-moving companies, including some tech and defense companies. META and AMZN stocks, both of which are reporting this week, are of particular interest to many investors.

Monday, October 23 – CLF

Tuesday, October 24 – MSFT, MMM, GOOGL, KO, DHR, GE, GM, HAL, RTX, SNAP, SPOT, VZ, V, NVS

Wednesday, October 25 – META, BA, GD, HLT, HES, IBM, MAT, NOW, TMUS, ADP

Thursday, October 26 – AMZN, MO, BMY, CMG, COF, MA, NOC, LUV, RCL, UPS, X, MRK, F, CMCSA, INTC

Friday, October 27 – ABBV, CVX, BAH, CL, XOM, SNY, SWK