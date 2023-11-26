Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: November 26, 2023

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a few market-moving companies, including some tech and retail sales names. PDD and CRM stocks, both of which are reporting this week, are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, November 27 – ZS

Tuesday, November 28 – PDD, CRWD, INTU, NTAP

Wednesday, November 29 – DLTR, FL, CRM, FIVE, SNOW, OKTA, VSCO

Thursday, November 30 – KR, RY, TD, ULTA, DELL