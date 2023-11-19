Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: November 20-24, 2023

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a few market-moving companies, including some tech and retail sales names. PLTR and DE stocks, both of which are reporting this week, are of particular interest to many investors.

Monday, November 20 – A, ZM

Tuesday, November 21 – ANF, NVDA, BIDU, BBY, KSS, LOW, MDT, JWN, ADI, ADSK, HPQ

Wednesday, November 22 – DE