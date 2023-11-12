Most Anticipated Earnings This Week: November 13-17, 2023

The week ahead holds earnings releases for a slew of market-moving companies, including some tech and retail sales companies. BABA and WMT stocks, both of which are reporting this week, are of particular interest to many investors.

Monday, November 13 – MNDY, TSEM, TSN

Tuesday, November 14 – HD, SE

Wednesday, November 15 – CSCO, JD, TGT, PANW, TJX

Thursday, November 16 – WMT, BABA, AMAT, GPS, M, NTES

Friday, November 17 – BJ